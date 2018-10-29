Clear

China allows use of tiger and rhino products, infuriating wildlife activists

The Chinese government has legalized the use of endangered tiger and rhino products for medical purposes, a ...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 9:41 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 9:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Chinese government has legalized the use of endangered tiger and rhino products for medical purposes, a move wildlife activists say will be a setback to efforts to protect the increasingly endangered animals.

The directive reverses a 1993 ban put in place by Beijing on the international trade in tiger bones and rhino horns, both valued for their healing powers in Chinese traditional medicine.

In a statement Monday, China's State Council said rhino and tiger parts could now be used "in medical research and healing," as long as they came from farmed animals.

"Powdered forms of rhino horn and bones from dead tigers can only be used in qualified hospitals by qualified doctors recognized by the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine," the statement said.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) called on Beijing to urgently reinstate the ban, saying in a statement it was "critical" to saving the species.

"It is deeply concerning that China has reversed its 25 year old tiger bone and rhino horn ban, allowing a trade that will have devastating consequences globally", said Margaret Kinnaird, WWF Wildlife Practice Leader.

The decision by the Chinese government comes less than a year after it officially banned the trade of ivory, a move which conservationists hoped would help save increasingly endangered elephants.

In its statement the State Council said any illegal trade of rhino and tiger products would be subject to "severe crackdowns" and illegal products would be confiscated.

But Kinnaird said the new law could lead to illegal products being sold under the cover of legality, as well as increased demand from consumers.

"With wild tiger and rhino populations at such low levels and facing numerous threats, legalized trade in their parts is simply too great a gamble for China to take," she said.

