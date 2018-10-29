Clear

Republican Jewish Coalition praises Trump response to synagogue massacre

A top official at an influential coalition of Jewish Republicans on Monday defended President Donald Trump's...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 4:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A top official at an influential coalition of Jewish Republicans on Monday defended President Donald Trump's response to the mass killing at a Pittsburgh synagogue, arguing those who say Trump's harsh rhetoric has stoked national divisions are trying to "score partisan political attacks."

"There are too many people who are using this tragedy for partisan gain," Matt Brooks, who runs the Republican Jewish Coalition, told CNN.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Jewish people

Mass murder

Minority and ethnic groups

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Political Figures - US

Politics

Racism and racial discrimination

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

Violence in society

White House

Celebrities

Melania Trump

He called Trump's condemnation of anti-Semitism in the wake of Saturday's shooting "very powerful and very strong" and said he has encouraged White House officials to stay the course in the days ahead.

Former Sen. Norm Coleman of Minnesota, who chairs the group's board, also praised the White House's actions to date. He told CNN he would convene board members this week to see if there's a way to "transcend" the partisan battles that have followed the tragedy.

Brooks and Coleman publicly released a letter to Trump on Monday, thanking him for his response and his decision to send two senior aides, Jason Greenblatt and Avi Berkowitz, to Pittsburgh.

The coalition, affiliated with casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, is a powerful force in Republican politics. Adelson, a staunch defender of Israel, is one of the GOP's largest benefactors. He and his wife provided financial support to pro-Trump forces once the real estate developer clinched the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. In this cycle alone, the Adelsons have donated more than $100 million to influence federal elections, largely to groups seeking to retain Republican control of Congress.

Pittsburgh leaders of a Jewish organization called Bend the Arc issued an open letter to Trump over the weekend, saying the President is not welcome in the city until he denounces "white nationalism" and stops "targeting and endangering all minorities." But leaders of the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshippers were gunned down Saturday, were split Monday on whether Trump should visit.

The President and first lady Melania Trump plan to travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to meet with victims' families, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday afternoon.

Brooks, of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said Bend the Arc's leaders "clearly have a political agenda."

He said the criticism of the President is "misplaced."

"There have been mass shootings at Jewish institutions before January 2017," when Trump took office, Brooks said. "To somehow say this is a new manifestation or a new symptom of the Trump presidency ignores history. ... We need to talk about the disease of anti-Semitism."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stitch By Stitch Tuesday on News 10

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Monday raids lead to the felony arrests of 74 people

Image

Community Conversations to help VCSC continues

Image

Terre Haute Leadship Conference, Thursday Hulman Memorial Student Union at ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help