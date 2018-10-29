Clear

New York City Marathon Fast Facts

Here's a look at the New York City Marathon....

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the New York City Marathon.

November 4, 2018 - The marathon is scheduled to take place.

Marathons

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Running and jogging

Sports and recreation

United States

Fast Facts

Track and field

Endurance sports

New York City Marathon

Sports events

November 5, 2017 - The winners of the 47th New York City Marathon are Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya in the men's division, and Shalane Flanagan of the United States in the women's division. Flanagan is the first American woman to win the race in over forty years.

Facts:
The annual 26.2-mile marathon attracts more than 50,000 runners and 12,000 volunteers.

Over 2.5 million spectators line the course which goes through the city's five boroughs: Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan.

The race begins on Staten Island and ends in Central Park.

The guaranteed prize purse totals more than $825,000 including $100,000 to the first place male and female runners.

Timeline:
1970 - The first New York City Marathon takes place with 127 runners (55 finished). The course consists of over four laps around Central Park. The first winner is Gary Muhrcke with a time of 2:31:38. He receives a recycled bowling trophy. There is no female finisher the first year.

1971 - The first female winner of the marathon is Beth Bonner with a time of 2:55:22.

1976 - The course is changed to the streets of the city's five boroughs. The race has more than 2,000 runners.

2000 - The race includes an official wheelchair division for the first time.

2002 - For the first time, the elite female runners start 35 minutes before the men and the rest of the runners. This allows the lead women unimpeded access to water stations and improved media coverage.

2010 - Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena, one of 33 miners trapped underground for over two months, finishes the marathon in 5 hours and 40 minutes.

November 2, 2012 - New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg cancels the New York City marathon due to damage from Superstorm Sandy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stitch By Stitch Tuesday on News 10

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Monday raids lead to the felony arrests of 74 people

Image

Community Conversations to help VCSC continues

Image

Terre Haute Leadship Conference, Thursday Hulman Memorial Student Union at ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help