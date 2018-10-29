Clear

Muslim communities raise thousands for synagogue shooting victims

On Saturday, a gu...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 4:25 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 4:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On Saturday, a gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people in what the ADL called the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the United States.

The horrific, hate-filled minutes were a raw manifestation of anger, division and anti-Semitism.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Belief, religion and spirituality

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Islam

Mass murder

Murder

Muslim people

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Population and demographics

Racism and racial discrimination

Religious groups

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

But the response has been the opposite as faiths and cultures came together in grief and solidarity.

Crowdfunding campaign "Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue" has raised more than $125,000 to help the shooting victims.

"We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action," the donation page says.

The campaign is organized by the Muslim-American non-profits CelebrateMercy and MPower Change. It's hosted by LaunchGood, an online crowdfunding platform for the Muslim community.

The campaign page invites all faiths to contribute, and the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh will work directly with the Tree of Life Synagogue to distribute the funds to the injured victims and grieving families.

"The Pittsburgh community is our family; what happens to one of us, is felt by us all." The Islamic Center of Pittsburgh said in a statement on this attack.

This unifying sentiment is one of the fundraiser's main tenets.

"Through this campaign, we hope to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate and violence in America." the LaunchGood page says.

An immigrant's campaign to help

Shay Khatiri, an Iranian immigrant studying in Washington DC, was also inspired to help. He launched the Tree of Life Synagogue Victims campaign on GoFundMe on Saturday with a goal of $50,000. Khatiri has been inspired by the outpouring of support. More than 10 thousand people have donated, raising over $600,000.

"Everyone talks about how divided we are. But in such a tragic moment, Americans are always powerful and indivisible in trauma," Khatiri said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stitch By Stitch Tuesday on News 10

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Monday raids lead to the felony arrests of 74 people

Image

Community Conversations to help VCSC continues

Image

Terre Haute Leadship Conference, Thursday Hulman Memorial Student Union at ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help