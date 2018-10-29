Clear

5 die, dozens hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

Chicago recorded another violent weekend, with five people shot fatally and another 36 injured, police say....

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chicago recorded another violent weekend, with five people shot fatally and another 36 injured, police say.

Among the victims were a man and woman in their 20s who were riding in a vehicle together about 11 a.m. Sunday, and a 16-year-old boy shot about nine hours earlier, said Chicago Police Department spokesperson Laura Amezaga.

All the shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday an 11:59 p.m. Sunday, she said.

During the same time period the previous weekend, eight people were fatally shot and 22 more injured, Amezaga said.

Chicago has struggled with high shooting and murder rates in recent years, but authorities say shootings and murders have been steadily decreasing.

Police in late August boasted of 2018 statistics tracking at a less-deadly pace than last year, with overall crime down 10% for the year.

And they said nearly 6,300 illegal guns had been seized this year -- a rate of more than one every hour.

Still, periods of intense gun violence occur.

Over one weekend in August, 58 people were shot. Six died, including two teenagers found in a field with multiple gunshot wounds.

In another weekend the same month, 66 people were shot, 12 of them fatally.

