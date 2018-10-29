Clear

Best Buy expands its toy section in a fight for Toys 'R' Us' customers

America's retailers are racing to claim a piece of the $10.5 billion in toy sales left behind by Toys "R" Us...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

America's retailers are racing to claim a piece of the $10.5 billion in toy sales left behind by Toys "R" Us. Even Best Buy.

Best Buy is expanding toy inventory at its 1,000 US stores. The company is betting that shoppers coming in to buy a new TV during the holidays might want to leave with Barbies or Legos, too.

Best Buy Company Incorporated

Companies

Military

Military weapons

Weapons and arms

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Toys and games

Toys "R" Us

Retail and wholesale trade

Specialty store

Lego Group

Holidays and observances

"Selling toys isn't new for us. There's always been an intersection of toys and technology — drones, remote control cars, video games," said Jason Bonfig, who oversees Best Buy's toy selection.

The company is dedicating more floor space in its stores to displaying toys like Nerf, Hatchimals and The Incredibles. Best Buy says more than 90% of the toys this year are new to its lineup.

In addition to a wider assortment in stores, Best Buy has given the toy page on its website a makeover and made it easier to search by brand and age range. Best Buy will also mail out a toy catalog for the second year in a row.

Bonfig said the plan expands on the company's effort to be the go-to retailer for entertainment needs.

"It's a sensible strategic move for Best Buy," according to Charlie O'Shea, Moody's lead retail analyst. Shoppers will already be flooding into Best Buy to find electronic gifts, and the company wants to be in a position to capture some of their spending on toys as well.

Best Buy excels at organizing its showrooms to create easy-to-navigate stores. It has expanded its appliance division with Pacific Kitchen and Home. Over the summer, the company bought GreatCall, which makes medical alert devices for senior citizens. Analysts expect Best Buy to carve out selling space for those products.

The company's track record will make it appealing to toymakers like Hasbro (HAS) and Mattel (MAT), which are desperately trying to replace lost sales from Toys "R" Us' bankruptcy. "Vendors are looking for high-quality retailers to showcase their products," O'Shea said.

But Best Buy will have competition for toy sales.

Big-box retailers, department stores, warehouse clubs, and dollar stores have taken a dizzying number of steps in recent months to build up toys.

Walmart (WMT) is growing its toy selection in all stores by 30%. Target (TGT) is adding close to a quarter-million square feet of space dedicated to toys across 500 stores. Party City (PRTY) is opening 50 "Toy City" pop-up stores. And Kohl's (KSS) is partnering with Lego and Fao Schwarz to sell products at stores. (For its part, Fao Schwarz is opening a new 20,000-square-foot flagship in New York.)

"We've got an arms race in the toy category," O'Shea said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the number of Best Buy stores in the United States.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stitch By Stitch Tuesday on News 10

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Monday raids lead to the felony arrests of 74 people

Image

Community Conversations to help VCSC continues

Image

Terre Haute Leadship Conference, Thursday Hulman Memorial Student Union at ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help