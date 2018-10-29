One student was injured in an early Monday morning shooting at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, police say.
The student was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, the Matthews Police Department tweeted.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Education
North America
North Carolina
Safety issues and practices
School safety and security
School violence
Shootings
Society
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
Violence in society
Another student has been taken into custody, police said.
Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and the scene secured.
Matthews is located about 22 miles southeast of Charlotte.
Related Content
- 1 student shot at North Carolina high school, police say
- North Carolina primary election results
- Michigan High School Student Hits Game-Winning 50-Foot Shot
- Police: Reports of shots fired at California high school
- North Carolina high school QB finds a home with his coach
- Dog Greets Kids on North Carolina School Bus Every Day
- North Carolina gov blasts 'technologically diabolical gerrymandering'
- North Carolina flooding sweeps truck off road
- North Carolina couple's Amphicar makes a splash