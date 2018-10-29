1 student shot at North Carolina high school, police say

One student was injured in an early Monday morning shooting at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, police say.

The student was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, the Matthews Police Department tweeted.

Accidents, disasters and safety Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Education North America North Carolina Safety issues and practices School safety and security School violence Shootings Society Southeastern United States The Americas United States Violence in society

Another student has been taken into custody, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and the scene secured.

Matthews is located about 22 miles southeast of Charlotte.