Demi Moore opens up about dark time

Demi Moore is sharing the struggles she experienced early in her career.

The "Empire" star talked about tough times this weekend while accepting the Woman of the Year Award from the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House in Los Angeles.

"Early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self destruction," Moore said. "No matter what successes I had I just never felt good enough."

"I had absolutely no value for myself and this self-destructive path, it very quickly brought me to a real crisis point and it wasn't clear at the time the reason," she added. "Maybe it was divine intervention."

The actress said she eventually reached out to people who helped her.

Friendly House was founded in 1951 and according to its site was "the first residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol abuse," which is a subject close to Moore's heart.

Moore, who recently joined Instagram, also acknowledged the honor in a posting - explaining that she waited to put anything up about the accolade because the "unspeakable act in Pittsburgh left me gutted and frozen, completely unable to even think about sharing my gratitude for such a beautiful event."

"My heart goes out to the families," she said of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead. "I believe in the power of LOVE! These are the moments we need to inject greater loving compassion acceptance and understanding."