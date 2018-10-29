Clear

China suffers a setback in the private space race

China's private space industry has suffered a setback after a leading startup failed in its first attempt to...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 8:28 AM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's private space industry has suffered a setback after a leading startup failed in its first attempt to put a satellite in orbit.

LandSpace, a three-year-old company based in Beijing, said "something abnormal occurred" in the third phase of the launch Saturday that was meant to send a satellite into orbit for CCTV, China's state-run television network.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Company activities and management

Company strategy

Continents and regions

East Asia

Startups

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Space and astronomy

Space industry

Spacecraft and satellites

The company is one of several Chinese startups that are trying to follow in the footsteps of Elon Musk's SpaceX in making a viable business out of commercial space launches.

LandSpace says it's the first private company in China to receive a license from the government to launch rockets carrying satellites, as well as the first to build a three-stage launch vehicle for such a mission.

The company aims to eventually carry out launches for companies around the world, and to play a role in China's broader spaceflight goals, according to its website.

LandSpace spokesman Guo Xin said the company is investigating what caused the launch of its "Zhuque-1" vehicle to fail. The problem occurred after the rocket took off from a satellite launch center in the northwestern province of Gansu on Saturday afternoon.

Another Beijing-based startup, OneSpace, made headlines in May with the launch of what it called "the first rocket developed and built entirely with homegrown technology." But that rocket is only designed to carry out tests and research during suborbital flights.

The private Chinese companies have a long way to go to match the feats of SpaceX, which regularly launches big rockets that put satellites in orbit and then return to Earth.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Leadship Conference, Thursday Hulman Memorial Student Union at ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

One injured in trailer fire

Image

Blood Donations Needed

Image

Vigil Planned, Locals React

Image

5K Run for Autism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help