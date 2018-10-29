Clear

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to step down as party leader

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced she will give up leadership of her center-right Christian Demo...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 7:19 AM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 7:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced she will give up leadership of her center-right Christian Democrat Union (CDU) party after 18 years in the post, German media has reported.

Merkel announced during a meeting with officials that she will not seek to run for re-election at the party's convention in December. But she made clear that she wanted to remain as chancellor, a position she has held since 2005, CNN affiliate RTL reported, citing party sources.

Angela Merkel

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Germany

Government and public administration

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Western Europe

The announcement is a sign of Merkel's weakened power within her own party, and waning popularity in the country.

Both parties under Merkel's ruling coalition -- the CDU and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) -- suffered heavy losses in a regional election over the weekend.

While the CDU remained the largest party in the election, which was held in the central state of Hesse, results were down 10% from the previous election.

This weekend's election is a second blow to Markel's fragile "grand coalition" government. On October 14, the Christian Social Union, or CSU -- the Bavarian sister party to the CDU -- lost its majority in the Bavarian state parliament.

The CSU has dominated politics in the state since the end of World War II, ruling for all but three years over the course of nearly seven decades.

Speaking on October 15, Merkel admitted that voters had lost trust in the government and that it was her job to "make sure that trust is won back."

"I will work on that with as much vigor as I can," she added.

Bavaria bore the brunt of the 2015 refugee crisis; at its peak, thousands of asylum seekers were crossing into the state every day. Since then, both Merkel and her CSU allies have been criticized for their management of the influx.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

One injured in trailer fire

Image

Blood Donations Needed

Image

Vigil Planned, Locals React

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help