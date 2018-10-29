Families grieve at airport after plane crash

Here's what you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Indonesia plane crash

Rescuers are searching the waters near Jakarta, Indonesia after a passenger plane carrying 189 people crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff. Lion Air flight JT610 was on a short flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when it disappeared from radar. The plane's fuselage hasn't been located but debris, including life vests and a cellphone, and an oil slick has been found in the Java Sea about 30 miles northeast of Jakarta. Passengers on board included 20 officials from Indonesia's finance ministry, who were returning from a holiday with their families, as well as a child and two infants.

2. Synagogue attack

Two inseparable brothers. A dedicated physician. A 97-year-old described as spry and vibrant. Just a few of the 11 people killed when a gunman barged inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's historic Squirrel Hill neighborhood and opened fire. The victims were all remembered yesterday during an emotional interfaith service attended by thousands. Noting the city's blue-collar roots, Mayor William Peduto promised Pittsburgh's citizens "will drive anti-Semitism and the hate of any people back to the basement." The suspect in these horrendous killings is expected in court later today.

The attack, believed to be the deadliest on Jews in US history, capped a grim week for America, which also saw two black people shot and killed by a man who allegedly tried to enter a predominantly African American church minutes earlier, and package bombs mailed to people who had criticized President Trump allegedly by a man who railed against minorities.

3. Package bombs

Cesar Sayoc goes to court today. Sayoc, the Florida man accused of sending 14 pipe bombs to prominent Democrats as well as CNN, will be formally charged this afternoon. He's expected to stand trial on five federal crimes and could get up to 48 hours in prison if convicted. Sayoc' political inclinations were passionately displayed for everyone to see. His social media accounts and the windows of his white van were plastered with messages supporting the President, and provocative photos and memes attacking liberals. He's been a bodybuilder, pizza delivery man and male dancer, and had just finished a set DJ'ing at a club a couple of hours before his arrest.

4. Brazil election

A far-right congressman will be the next president of Brazil. Jair Bolsonaro easily beat the left-leaning ex-mayor of Sau Paulo by a wide margin in this weekend's elections. It marks the end to a polarizing and violent campaign that included Bolsonaro getting stabbed in the stomach last month during a rally. Bolsonaro called for unity in his victory speech. But he has a history of making misogynistic, racist and homophobic remarks, so there are concerns his victory could threaten human rights and ecological preservation in the world's fourth largest democracy.

5. World Series

One of the best teams ever? That's what a lot of people are calling the Boston Red Sex this morning, after the team won the Fall Classic with a 5-1 drubbing of the Los Angeles Dodgers last night in Game 5. By taking the series 4-1, the Red Sox -- who won 119 games -- claimed the franchise's ninth World Series title and fourth since 2004. Now the city of Boston preps for a championship parade, either Tuesday or Wednesday, complete with ticker tape and duck boats.

