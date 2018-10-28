Clear

Steelers logo altered to honor shooting victims

The Pittsburgh Steelers familiar logo was altered online to include the Star of David, along with the phrase "stronger than hate," and has been shared across social media.

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 6:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 28, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The image is a revamped Pittsburgh Steelers logo, with the Star of David substituting for the team's yellow star-like design. It's paired with the phrase "Stronger than Hate."

Where the inspiration came from

Tim Hindes, who created the image, was a mile away from the Tree of Life Synagogue when yesterday's shooting began, he told CNN. His heart sank when he heard the news, he said in a Facebook post.

"I picked up my laptop and started doodling. My intent wasn't clear. But I doodled," he wrote.

"I wanted it to be of resiliency and hope. It was private at first, but friends urged me to make the post public, as it resonated with them."

"Before it was the logo of a globally popular football team, the three diamonds were the seal of a product which helped develop the foundation of many cities across the globe -- steel. Like Pittsburgh and its residents, steel is strong," he wrote in the Facebook post.

Reaction from the sports world

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten tweeted that a moment of silence will be observed before the game.

The same observance was made Saturday night before Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles and before the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets game in Toronto.

On social media, Pittsburgh sports teams and their players stood with those mourning in their city.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

Image

ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lossed in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help