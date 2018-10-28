Steelers logo altered to honor shooting victims

A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The image is a revamped Pittsburgh Steelers logo, with the Star of David substituting for the team's yellow star-like design. It's paired with the phrase "Stronger than Hate."

Where the inspiration came from

Tim Hindes, who created the image, was a mile away from the Tree of Life Synagogue when yesterday's shooting began, he told CNN. His heart sank when he heard the news, he said in a Facebook post.

"I picked up my laptop and started doodling. My intent wasn't clear. But I doodled," he wrote.

"I wanted it to be of resiliency and hope. It was private at first, but friends urged me to make the post public, as it resonated with them."

"Before it was the logo of a globally popular football team, the three diamonds were the seal of a product which helped develop the foundation of many cities across the globe -- steel. Like Pittsburgh and its residents, steel is strong," he wrote in the Facebook post.

Reaction from the sports world

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten tweeted that a moment of silence will be observed before the game.

The same observance was made Saturday night before Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles and before the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets game in Toronto.

On social media, Pittsburgh sports teams and their players stood with those mourning in their city.