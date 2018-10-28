Clear

What is cloud computing? (2012)

Tech expert explains the new tech trend of storing all your computer files in a "cloud."

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 6:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 28, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In a massive deal that could reshape cloud computing, IBM is acquiring open software company Red Hat for $34 billion.

The companies called the deal, which still needs approval from shareholders and regulators, the "most significant tech acquisition of 2018." The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

"The acquisition of Red Hat is a game-changer. It changes everything about the cloud market," IBM chief Ginni Rometty said in a statement.

The cloud, simply, refers to software and services that run on the internet instead of your computer. Dropbox, Netflix, Flickr, Google Drive, Microsoft Office 365, Yahoo Mail are all cloud services.

These various platforms often don't allow data to easily move between them.

Red Hat says its software solves that issue by allowing data to be more easily moved around.

Together, IBM and Red Hat say they will be "strongly positioned to address this issue."

IBM buying Red Hat means that it will start providing technology to its biggest competitors, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google. Red Hat partners with all of them, and IBM said it will continue the partnerships after the acquisition and work to expand on them.

CFO Jim Kavanaugh told investors during a conference call earlier this month that its cloud unit brought in $19 billion, up more than 20% from the same time last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

Image

ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lossed in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help