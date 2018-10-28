Trump falsely says NYSE opened day after Sept. 11 attacks to justify holding rally after Pittsburgh shooting

President Donald Trump falsely claimed Saturday that the New York Stock Exchange re-opened the day after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in an effort to justify holding a rally on the same day that a mass shooting occurred at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Speaking at a planned campaign rally in Illinois, Trump said he had weighed whether to cancel his rally as well as a speech at an agricultural convention earlier in the day in Indianapolis, Indiana, but ultimately decided against it, saying such a move would amount to giving the killer an edge. He compared his decision to continue with the rally to reopening the NYSE after the September 11 attacks, something that did not happen.
Banking, finance and investments
Business, economy and trade
Companies
Donald Trump
Financial markets and investing
International relations and national security
National security
New York Stock Exchange
Political Figures - US
Securities trading
September 11
Stock markets
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
Terrorist attacks
Unrest, conflicts and war
2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Anti-semitism
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Discrimination
Domestic terrorism
Hate crimes
Homicide
Mass murder
Murder
North America
Northeastern United States
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Racism and racial discrimination
Shootings
Societal issues
Society
The Americas
United States
Violence in society
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Political events
Political rallies
Politics
"And with what happened early today -- that horrible, horrible attack in Pittsburgh -- I was saying maybe I should cancel both this and that," Trump said, referring to the rally and his earlier appearance at the agricultural convention. "And then I said to myself, I remember Dick Grasso, a friend of mine, great guy. He headed up the New York Stock Exchange on September 11. And the New York Stock Exchange was open the following day. He said -- and what they had to do to open it you wouldn't believe. We won't even talk to you about it. But he got that exchange open."
"We can't make these sick, demented, evil people important. And when we start changing around our lives and changing around our schedules ... we can't allow people like this to become important," Trump said. "And when we change all of our lives in order to accommodate them, it's not acceptable."
In fact, as CNN reported at the time, the NYSE closed after the attacks and did not reopen until September 17 because many of the workers were lost or injured in the attack on the World Trade Center, which was just blocks from the NYSE in Manhattan's financial district, and much of the communications and utilities needed to trade stocks were damaged or destroyed.
It was the longest shutdown for the NYSE since the Great Depression.
Bloomberg first reported Trump's error.
Trump also used his rally to condemn the shooting that took place earlier Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue, leaving 11 dead.
"This evil anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us. It's an assault on humanity. It will require all of us working together to extract the hateful poison of anti-Semitism from the world," he said.
"The scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated and cannot be allowed to continue."
Related Content
- Trump falsely says NYSE opened day after Sept. 11 attacks to justify holding rally after Pittsburgh shooting
- Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims identified
- NYSE trader: We prefer no volatility
- NYSE trader: Trade uncertainty still rattling markets
- Aurora Cannabis stock plunges in NYSE debut
- Trump to hold rally near Alabama
- After the Pittsburgh attack, states go on alert while synagogues decide between guards and open doors
- Kentucky Derby: Justify v. Mendolssohn
- Maggie & Quest break down Wall Street's moves from NYSE floor