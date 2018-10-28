Clear

Inspired by his Jewish friend, an Iranian immigrant creates a GoFundMe campaign after the synagogue attack

Shay Khatiri woke up on his Jewish friend's couch to the devastating news. A mass shooting at a Pittsburgh ...

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 3:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 28, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shay Khatiri woke up on his Jewish friend's couch to the devastating news. A mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue had left 11 people dead and several others injured.

"She told me what happened and she was just broken," Khatiri told CNN. "Seeing how upset she was, I wanted to donate to the congregation."

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Crowdfunding

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

GoFundMe

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Iran

Mass murder

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Racism and racial discrimination

Sharing and on-demand economy

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

Jewish people

Minority and ethnic groups

But Khatiri didn't have much to give. The 29-year-old graduate student was crashing on his friend Sara Sirota's couch for a few weeks while saving up for a new apartment.

"I thought to myself, I could donate $18 or $36 -- something like that. But that wouldn't make a huge impact," he said. "If I did something like this, maybe it could go viral and have a huge impact," he added.

By "this," he meant 'start a GoFundMe campaign.'

And he was right. He had set a goal of $50,000. But in less than 24 hours since he started it Saturday, the campaign raised nearly six times that.

"It was literally two minutes of my life," said Khatiri, a student at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in DC.

Khatiri has now raised his fundraising goal to $1 million, and more than 4,800 people have already donated. The money will go to help the congregation at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

"Everyone talks about how divided we are. But in such a tragic moment, Americans are always powerful and indivisible in trauma," he said.

"Every time something happens, I am reminded of how great this country is."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run for Autism

Image

election training

Image

Free FAFSA Filing Help on Sunday

Image

Local teens get approved to help at polling centers come Election Day

Image

ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken