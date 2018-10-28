Clear

These are the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Eleven lives abruptly ended on Saturday when ...

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eleven lives abruptly ended on Saturday when a gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's historic Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

On Sunday, Karl Williams, Allegheny County's chief medical examiner, released the victims' identities in a news conference.

Among those killed were a pair of brothers and a married couple. The oldest was 97 years old, and the youngest 54.

"To the victims' families, to the victims' friends, we're here as a community of one for you," said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. "We will be here to help you through this horrific episode. We'll get through this darkest day of Pittsburgh's history by working together."

Here are the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting:

• Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland neighborhood, Pittsburgh

• Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township, Pennsylvania

• Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Pittsburgh

• Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough, Pennsylvania

• Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, 59 and 54, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh

• Bernice and Sylvan Simon, 84 and 86, a married couple from Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania

• Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh

• Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh

• Irving Younger, 69, of Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood

