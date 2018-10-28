Clear

Internet version of Pittsburgh Steelers logo sends message 'Stronger than Hate'

A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the afterma...

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 9:20 AM
Updated: Oct. 28, 2018 9:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A uniquely Pittsburgh symbol of solidarity and strength is making its way around the internet in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The image is a revamped Pittsburgh Steelers logo, with the Star of David substituting for the team's yellow star-like design. It's paired with the phrase "Stronger than Hate."

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Hate crimes

Homicide

International relations and national security

Mass murder

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Racism and racial discrimination

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

AFC North

American Football Conference

Football (American)

NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Steelers spookesman Burt Lauten tweeted that a moment of silence will be observed before the game.

The same observance was made Saturday night before Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles and before the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets game in Toronto.

On social media, Pittsburgh sports teams and their players stood with those mourning in their city.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Another windy Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Paris beats Salem

Image

XC State finals

Image

Barr-Reeve returns to state

Image

Northview wins semi-state

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken