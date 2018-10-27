Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

California won't yet enforce nation's strongest net neutrality law

California's landmark net neutrality law is on hold.The state's attorney general has agreed not to en...

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California's landmark net neutrality law is on hold.

The state's attorney general has agreed not to enforce its new law — aimed at preventing internet providers from favoring certain websites and apps — while a lawsuit plays out in Washington.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

California

Communications law and policy

Computer and internet law

Continents and regions

Internet and WWW

Internet regulation

Internet service providers

Law and legal system

Net neutrality

North America

Southwestern United States

Technology

Telecommunications industry

Telecommunications service providers

Telecommunications services

The Americas

United States

Lawsuits and claims

Trial and procedure

The California law put the state at odds with the federal government. The Federal Communications Commission voted to overturn Obama-era net neutrality protections last December. Ajit Pai, the FCC chairman appointed by President Donald Trump, pitched the repeal as a way to stop the federal government from "micromanaging the internet."

Mozilla, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring "free and open internet," filed a lawsuit arguing the FCC's decision to overturn net neutrality "violates both federal law as well as harms internet users and innovators."

California then passed its own net neutrality law on September 30, which was set to take effect in January. The state's bill prohibits internet providers from blocking, slowing down, or speeding up content from certain sites or apps.

The DOJ and internet companies punched back with lawsuits.

And in a court document filed Friday, a judge revealed that California has agreed to hold off on enforcing its law until the Mozilla case is settled.

American Cable Association, which represents companies like Comcast (CMCSA), is a party in one lawsuit filed against California. The organization said in a statement posted to its website that it considers the move "a win for consumers."

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has long vowed to protect net neutrality laws in his state.

"Every step we take, every action we launch is intended to put us in the best position to preserve net neutrality for the 40 million people of our state," Becerra, a Democrat, said in a statement to media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march