Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Leaders around the world react to the mass killings at a Pittsburgh synagogue

The massacre of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh was felt around the nation and the globe.Leade...

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The massacre of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh was felt around the nation and the globe.

Leaders from across the world issued statements of condolences.

Anti-semitism

Discrimination

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

The Americas

United States

Jewish people

Minority and ethnic groups

Here are some of their comments:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video statement, posted to Twitter.

"The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead," he said. "We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the hearts of his nation's people are with the Jewish community.

"May the families of those murdered be comforted, and may the injured recover quickly and fully," he wrote on Twitter.

Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany, said the people killed and wounded were victims of "blind anti-Semitic hate."

"My sympathies are for the families; I wish for strength + recovery for the victims. We all must stand resolutely against anti-Semitism -- everywhere," she said, according to spokesman Steffen Seibert, who tweeted her comments in German.

First lady Melania Trump said the violence needs to stop and the people of the United States need to unite through God.

"My heart breaks over the news out of #Pittsburgh," she wrote on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump, one of the President's daughters and a close adviser, said the United States' people supports Jews.

"America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite," she tweeted. "All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror and share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh. We must unite against hated & evil. God bless those affected

Outgoing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also said her heart was breaking.

"An attack on the most sacred of places is the cruelest and most cowardly act a person can do," she tweeted. "There is and will never be any tolerance for hate."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march