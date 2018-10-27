Clear

Pennsylvania candidates cancel campaign events after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf canceled a series of campaign events with other sta...

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 3:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf canceled a series of campaign events with other state Democratic candidates Saturday in light of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue earlier in the morning.

At least 12 people were shot and four killed in Saturday morning's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to city officials.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Political organizations

Politics

Shootings

The Americas

United States

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Bob Casey

Bob Casey, Jr.

Political Figures - US

Tom Wolf

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

The four rallies in Western Pennsylvania, which were to focus on "what's at stake in this election and the importance of getting out to vote on November 6th," were called off with no notice on rescheduling, according to statements from the Casey campaign.

Wolf, a one-term Democrat, leads Republican candidate Scott Wagner, a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, by about 17 points in recent polls.

Wagner said his campaign would suspend its activities Saturday in a tweet condemning the attack and praising law enforcement.

Casey's seat is still projected as likely to go to Democrats, as it has been for most of the year, according to a recent CNN poll. The two-term incumbent leads Republican Rep. Lou Barletta by about 16 points in recent polls.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march