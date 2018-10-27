Clear

Pittsburgh police: Active shooter situation near synagogue

Police say there is an active shooter situation near the Tree of Life Synagogue in east Pittsburgh.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities responded to a shooting Saturday morning near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Pittsburgh police were also dispatched to reports of active gunfire at the synagogue, according to Cmdr. Jason Lando. He said there were "multiple casualties."

"It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place," Lando said. "Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe."

The Tree of Life synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It's in Squirrel Hill, a historic, Jewish neighborhood.

The synagogue has a Shabbat service at 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, the website said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march