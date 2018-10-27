Clear

The big midterms question: Who will turn out?

It may be tried, but it remains true: It all comes down to turnout.And when we're talking about the ...

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It may be tried, but it remains true: It all comes down to turnout.

And when we're talking about the midterms, it's important to keep in mind that the people turning out this November are different from those turning out in a presidential election.

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Midterm elections

Politics

Midterm voters tend to be older, white, wealthier and better educated, according to American University professor Andrew Ballard.

They also tend to be more politically active voters, tapped into their local, regional and national political landscape, such as "the non-Texans who are trying to stream the O'Rourke and Cruz debate even though they live in New York," Elizabeth Simas, an associate professor of political science at University of Houston told me this week.

And fewer people vote in midterm elections than presidential ones. Take a look at turnout over the last decade (numbers via the US Census):

  • 2016: 136,381,696
  • 2014: 92,251,000
  • 2012: 129,067,662
  • 2010: 95,987,000

That corresponding spike and dip, cycle after cycle, is called the "sawtooth pattern of turnout," Simas said.

While efforts to get out the vote could increase turnout on Election Day, don't expect it to surpass a general election, where there is a high-profile race on the ballot across the country.

"It would be pretty shocking if we ended up with turnout that is higher in 2018 than it was in 2016," Ballard said. "But it wouldn't surprise me if the turnout in 2018 was overall higher than turnout in recent midterm elections."

One thing to watch, Simas notes: If there is higher than normal turnout, pay attention to where that comes from, especially if it's in swing states like Arizona, Nevada and Florida.

"Voting is habit-forming," Simas said. "If these areas generate new voters and new voting patterns, then it has implications going forward to the presidential elections."

The Point: When it comes to the midterms, those voters tend to be older, white, wealthier and well educated. But this year, and every year, it all comes down to turnout -- who turns out where.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march