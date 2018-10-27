Clear

Trump's rhetoric on suspicious packages

CNN's John Avlon combs through President Trump's statements on the suspicious packages addressed to his outspoken critics.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 8:52 AM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 9:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the midterm elections draw closer, President Donald Trump has increasingly relied on falsehoods and exaggerations to make his closing argument to the voters, who could deal a major blow to Republicans' lock on power in Washington.

So, for two full days this week, CNN tracked everything that the President said: the morning tweets, White House speeches, interviews and press availabilities, his campaign rally in Wisconsin and everything in between.

We didn't check every single word that Trump said. Instead, we focused on his most-repeated claims, his most surprising comments and superlative boasts about his record, regardless of whether they seemed true or false.

What's clear is that Trump is most accurate during prepared remarks and when touting his strong economic record. But he strays from the truth when improvising with reporters or attacking his opponents.

Some of his claims simply aren't supported by any evidence. Others are generally true, but wildly exaggerated for no apparent reason. Even with the facts on his side, the President still at times stretches the truth.

We set out to fact-check as much material as possible, reviewing dozens of statements over 48 hours. Here are the results.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

Image

Early Voting in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march