Clear

Settle in with these weekend reads

Why food matters in the midterms. How the most famous photos in hip-hop came about. Grab a cup of coffee and...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 11:41 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 11:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Why food matters in the midterms. How the most famous photos in hip-hop came about. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Trump, the midterms and your food

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

We talked to dozens of farmers in the heartland. Their ties to President Trump have weakened, but Democrats will have a hard time winning them over.

What it means for the Trump administration to legally define 'sex'

The transgender community is on high alert after a leaked memo suggested the government wants to define sex by genitalia at birth. Experts say it could have implications beyond the LGBTQ community.

How police found infant bodies hidden in a funeral home

A mother donated her newborn's body to science. Now, a lawsuit alleging that the hospital instead gave the body to a Detroit funeral home may have helped authorities discover the remains of 63 fetuses or infants.

The stress pregnant immigrants face in America

Doctors are seeing increased stress in pregnant patients who are immigrants. That stress can put those mothers -- and potentially their babies -- at risk. One Mexican immigrant shares the complications she faced.

What white players owe their black teammates

As more black athletes use their public platforms to protest racism, some white athletes are reckoning with what they should do for their teammates.

The stories behind hip-hop's most iconic images

Every hip-hop fan knows the photos: The Notorious B.I.G. rocking the "King of New York" crown, Tupac Shakur with the double-finger salute, Jay-Z peeking through his hands as he throws his diamond up. Now a journalist wants to share how they came about.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

Image

Early Voting in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march