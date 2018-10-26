Trump's own powder keg

An initially innocuous package left in the mailbox of George Soros on Monday started off a week that ended with a manhunt and an arrest, after at least 13 different, crudely constructed pipe bombs were addressed to prominent Democrats, to CNN and to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump.
Footage of a van associated with the bombing investigation -- and the anti-media, pro-Trump stickers covering some of the windows -- appears to confirm something Chris wrote about the entire bombing situation earlier this week: "This is the logical conclusion of our poisonous political environment."
The attempted bombings seized hold of the national consciousness and (at least for the time being) diverted attention from the thousands of central American migrants headed to the US-Mexico border. The caravan may be hundreds of miles from the border, but that hasn't stopped President Donald Trump from trying to steer the narrative back to the issue that arguably most engages his base: illegal immigration.
"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this 'Bomb' stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics," Trump tweeted this morning. "Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!"
The Point: Amid the chaos surrounding more than a dozen mail bombs addressed to high-profile Democrats and Trump critics, the President seemed most concerned about the political implications for the coming midterms.
Here's the week, in 28 headlines:
Monday:
- Jared Kushner says administration still 'fact-finding' in Jamal Khashoggi death investigation
- Trump embraces 'nationalist' title at Texas rally
- Supreme Court blocks deposition of commerce secretary over census question
- Trump stumps for 'Beautiful' Ted Cruz, his onetime rival
- CIA Director Gina Haspel traveling to Turkey for Khashoggi investigation, source says
- Treasury's Mnuchin meets with Saudi Crown Prince amid outcry over Khashoggi
- Bolton says Russian meddling had no effect on 2016 result
- Trump sounds skepticism over shifting Saudi explanations
Tuesday:
- Kudlow: Trump's new tax cuts 'may not surface for a while'
- Kelly grabbed Lewandowski by the collar last winter
- Bolton says Russia understands US reasons for leaving nuclear arms treaty
- In Saudi Arabia, Mnuchin announces joint sanctions against terror sponsors with Taliban, Iran ties
- Trump signs bipartisan water infrastructure spending law
- Trump condemns Khashoggi death and aftermath as 'the worst cover up ever'
- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein interview on Capitol Hill has been postponed
- Trump says he will probably meet with Putin next month in Paris
- Trump admits 'there's no proof' of his 'unknown Middle Easterners' caravan claim
- Trump on suspicious packages: 'Threats or acts of political violence have no place' in US
Wednesday:
- Putin slams Trump's nuclear buildup threat as 'very dangerous'
- Trump, Pence and other political leaders condemn suspicious devices sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama, CNN
- Trump signs opioids law at White House event
- Trump points finger at opponents, media on day when bombs sent to Democrats and CNN
- New York Times: China, Russia listening to Trump's cell phone calls
Thursday:
- SF Chronicle: Trump administration considering action similar to travel ban for Mexican border
- Trump signs new sanctions against Hezbollah
- Judge waits to hear if sitting president can be sued before ruling on Trump Foundation
- Trump claims media to blame for 'anger' after bombs sent to CNN, Dems
Friday:
