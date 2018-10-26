Clear

48 hours fact-checking Trump

As the midterm elections draw closer, President Donald Trump has ...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 7:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the midterm elections draw closer, President Donald Trump has increasingly relied on falsehoods and exaggerations to make his closing argument to the voters, who could deal a major blow to Republicans' lock on power in Washington.

So, for two full days this week, CNN tracked everything that the President said: the morning tweets, White House speeches, interviews and press availabilities, his campaign rally in Wisconsin and everything in between.

We didn't check every single word that Trump said. Instead, we focused on his most-repeated claims, his most surprising comments and superlative boasts about his record, regardless of whether they seemed true or false.

What's clear is that Trump is most accurate during prepared remarks and when touting his strong economic record. But he strays from the truth when improvising with reporters or attacking his opponents.

Some of his claims simply aren't supported by any evidence. Others are generally true, but wildly exaggerated for no apparent reason. Even with the facts on his side, the President still at times stretches the truth.

We set out to fact-check as much material as possible, reviewing dozens of statements over 48 hours. Here are the results.

