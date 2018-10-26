Mail bomb suspect targeted CNN and other news organizations on social media

The man arrested and charged by authorities on Friday in connection with a wave of mail bombs wrote a number of posts on social media vilifying news organizations, including one tweet in which he showed an image of a building that was affixed with a CNN logo on fire and said the media outlet "needs to be abolished once for all."

"More lies con job Propaganda bye failing failing CNN garbage," the suspect, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, wrote in a July 2 tweet which included images of a building with CNN's logo attached. "They have nothing left but more lies. CNN needs to be abolished once for all."

In an October 12 tweet, Sayoc again attacked CNN and posted a photo that showed him standing inside a venue for what appeared to be a Trump rally. He was proudly holding a "CNN SUCKS" sign. The sign also falsely accused the news organization of financially supporting the Clintons.

Federal authorities arrested Sayoc in Florida on Friday in connection with a series of mail bombs that have targeted high-profile Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and liberal philanthropist George Soros.

Two other devices, one addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan and another addressed to former Director of Intelligence James Clapper, were mailed to CNN's New York office. The device mailed to Brennan forced an hours-long evacuation of the Time Warner Center, which houses CNN's offices in New York.

On his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Sayoc posted material that suggested major news organizations had nefarious connections to high-profile Democrats. One such meme he shared asked, "Are you sleeping?"

In other posts, Sayoc specifically zeroed in on Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, both of whom are prominent CNN hosts.

Sayoc repeatedly shared a debunked conspiracy theory which accused Cooper and CNN of scripting the town hall it held in February with the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"CNN busted exposed scripted kids what to says lies con job CNN Anderson Cooper at it again," read one such post.

In an October 2016 Facebook video post, Sayoc accused CNN of misleading viewers about the severity of Hurricane Matthew.

"It is clear sailing on the roads out of Florida," he wrote. "Do not believe CNN Clinton News Network they lie manipulate everything. The biggest BS artist Don Lemon and all CNN."

While Sayoc was extremely critical of CNN and other establishment news organizations, there were media outlets he did appear to like.

Sayoc posted a number of tweets of himself watching Fox News. Those images showed him watching its top opinion personalities, including Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Sayoc also posted positively about online right-wing news outlets like the Gateway Pundit and the Daily Wire.