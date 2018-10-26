Clear

Richard Spencer, 9 others banned from University of Virginia campus for 4 years

The University of Virginia has issued "trespass warnings" that ban white nationalist Richard Spencer and nin...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 5:25 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 5:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The University of Virginia has issued "trespass warnings" that ban white nationalist Richard Spencer and nine other people from the campus for four years because of their involvement in the violent "Unite the Right" demonstrations in August 2017, the school said Friday.

Spencer, a graduate of the university, organized the August 11, 2017, torchlight march across the campus and gave a speech in front of the Thomas Jefferson statue in which he took credit for "defeating" counterprotesters, the university said. He also issued written and video statements in which he said his group surrounded anti-racist protesters and "wouldn't let them out," the school added.

The next day, riots broke out during protests, which led to dozens of injuries and the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer, who was struck by a vehicle.

CNN reached out to Spencer for comment, but he did not immediately reply.

Campus police conducted a year-long investigation before issuing the warnings, the university said.

"Law enforcement identified these individuals as either committing or conspiring with others to carry out acts of violence or other conduct that directly threatened the health and safety of members of the community and other people on Grounds," Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police Tommye Sutton said. "We have drawn a distinction between free speech and conduct that is aimed to intimidate others and promote violence. Such conduct and intimidation will not be tolerated."

Violation of the trespass warning would be considered a misdemeanor.

Besides Spencer, trespass warnings were issued to Benjamin Daley and Thomas Gillen of Redondo Beach, California; Antonio Foreman of Thousand Oaks, California; Elliott Kline of Reading, Pennsylvania; Michael Miselis of Lawndale, California; Vasillious Pistolis of Charlotte, North Carolina; Robert Ray of Frankston, Texas; Wil Smith of Nocona, Texas; and Cole White of Clayton, California.

Daley, Miselis, Gillen and White were arrested earlier this month and charged with inciting rioting and assaulting counterprotesters during the rally in Charlottesville.

The university issued a trespass warning in April to Jason Kessler, a school alumnus who also helped organize the Unite the Right rally, the school said.

Image

Fork in the Road: The Dagwood

Image

Cold and rainy, when will the sun come back out?

Image

Washington kids learn about the legal system

Image

Fall Brawl with the Law check presentation

Image

School bus safety week wraps up

Image

Officials warn of Price is Right Scam

Image

Property stolen from Terre Haute store recovered

Image

How do you know it's the right time

Image

How do you know it's the right time

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal