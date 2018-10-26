Van in bomb investigation covered in political stickers, including images of Trump and others

Authorities towed away a white van Friday after the arrest of Cesar Sayoc in Plantation, Florida, in connection with a series of suspicious explosive packages that were sent to top Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN.
The van had its windows covered in stickers that appeared to be political in nature, with images of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and others.
One sticker that read "CNN Sucks" was also plastered on one of the windows, echoing a chant that sometimes breaks out at Trump rallies.
A law enforcement official told CNN the van was headed to Miramar, Florida, where an FBI field office is located. Authorities covered the van in a blue tarp before hauling it away.
Sayoc is a registered Republican, according to Florida Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell, who cited the state's Division of Elections records. He voted in both the presidential primary and general election in 2016, and in this year's primary election.
A number of packages containing what looked to be pipe bombs were sent this week to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters of California.
Democratic donor George Soros and actor Robert De Niro, who also has been a vocal Trump critic, were sent packages as well.
