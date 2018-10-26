Clear

Megyn Kelly's morning show at NBC has been canceled

While negotiations...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

While negotiations continue between Megyn Kelly and NBC, the network announced on Friday that her 9 a.m. talk show has been canceled.

"Megyn Kelly Today is not returning," the network said in a statement. "Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other 'Today' co-anchors."

Celebrities

Comcast Corp

Companies

Megyn Kelly

NBC

NBCUniversal

Her exit from NBC News is not official yet. But it will be soon. It's a foregone conclusion among all the players involved, multiple sources said Thursday.

Kelly's newly-hired attorney Bryan Freedman reacted to Friday's NBC announcement with a statement of his own.

"Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing," Freedman said.

Multiple factors explain Kelly's impending exit from NBC.

Her offensive comments this week about blackface Halloween costumes sealed her fate, but before the latest controversy erupted, NBC executives were already talking about a possible end to her one-year-old talk shows.

Lower than expected ratings at 9 a.m. and serious tensions with management are some of the other key factors.

Kelly has had no comment since Wednesday, when she appeared live on her show and apologized for the blackface comments.

Thursday's live show was replaced by a pre-taped episode. Friday's show was also on tape. So it appears she will not be returning to the show to say goodbye to viewers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Widespread showers and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

ISU Performing Arts Series, Frankenstein Monday Oct. 29th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal