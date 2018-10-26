Clear

See van owned by suspect in mail bombs case

See a close-up of the van owned by the suspect that was arrested in connection to the suspicious packages sent to Trump critics across the US.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities towed away a white van Friday after the arrest of Cesar Sayoc in Plantation, Florida, in connection with a series of suspicious explosive packages that were sent to top Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN.

The van had its windows covered in stickers that appeared to be political in nature, with images of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and others.

One sticker that read "CNN Sucks" was also plastered on one of the windows, echoing a chant that sometimes breaks out at Trump rallies.

A law enforcement official told CNN the van was headed to Miramar, Florida, where an FBI field office is located. Authorities covered the van in a blue tarp before hauling it away.

Sayoc is a registered Republican, according to Florida Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell, who cited the state's Division of Elections records. He voted in both the presidential primary and general election in 2016, and in this year's primary election.

A number of packages containing what looked to be pipe bombs were sent this week to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

Democratic donor George Soros and actor Robert De Niro, who also has been a vocal Trump critic, were sent packages as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Widespread showers and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

ISU Performing Arts Series, Frankenstein Monday Oct. 29th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal