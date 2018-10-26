Clear

Basketball robots and flying cops

Samuel Burke takes a turn around this year's Gulf Information Technology Expo.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 1:29 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 1:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dangerous holiday. A life-changing invention. And an inspiring 30-year donation. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

An incredible donation

Faith in humanity: restored. A Pennsylvania man, who passed away last week, spent 30 years shining shoes in a hospital and donated all his tips -- more than $200,000 -- to sick children.

A flying officer

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a police officer. Dubai is now experimenting with flying search-and-rescue units.

A doppelgänger

Turns out it wasn't David Schwimmer stealing a crate of beer from a UK store. The actor made a spoof video of the original tape, promising the Blackpool Police he was not in the country at the time.

A genius idea

Long nights may get shorter for all you parents out there. Two dads have come up with a radical new water bottle that warms up milk faster.

A remake that's 'totally buggin''

Our prayers have been answered. We'll soon be able to take another two-hour dive into the over-the-top lifestyles of Beverly Hills teens. A "Clueless" remake is on the way.

A perfect glacier

NASA confirms the perfectly rectangular iceberg, spotted during Operation IceBridge, formed naturally.

