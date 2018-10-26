Facebook takes down more Iranian pages targeting US and UK

Facebook said Friday that it has removed 82 pages, groups, and accounts that were run from Iran but targeting people in the US and the UK.

"The Page administrators and account owners typically represented themselves as US citizens, or in a few cases UK citizens," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said in a blog post.

The accounts were followed by more than 1 million people, Facebook said.

This is a developing story. More to come...