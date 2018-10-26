Workers at nuclear waste treatment plant told to take cover as precaution

Employees at a nuclear waste treatment plant in Washington state were sent a text alert telling them to "take cover" Friday morning because steam was coming from one of the site's tunnels, the company in charge of building the plant said.

The alert to workers at the Hanford Vitrification Plant was precautionary, Bechtel spokeswoman Staci West said.

Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Chemical industry and chemicals Chemicals and environment Energy and utilities Environment and natural resources Hazardous materials waste Hazardous waste disposal Nuclear energy Nuclear waste Toxic and hazardous substances Waste management and remediation services

"There is no indication of a release of hazardous material," a Bechtel statement said.

The Hanford plant is meant to solidify millions of gallons of liquid radioactive waste from the nearby Hanford Site, which once produced plutonium for atomic weapons.