Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages Full Story

URGENT - Arrest made in connection to suspicious packages

(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discov...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 12:45 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, the Justice Department announced Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN the suspect is a man and that the arrest happened in Florida. No additional information was immediately available about the suspect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Widespread showers and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Performing Arts Series, Frankenstein Monday Oct. 29th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

Image

New Indiana bills could impact foster kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal