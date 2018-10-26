Clear

New suspicious packages addressed to Booker, Clapper, CNN

Authorities have intercepted suspicious packages intended for Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of Nation...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 9:43 AM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 9:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities have intercepted suspicious packages intended for Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, authorities said Friday.

The packages are the latest to be sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.

Bomb threats

Continents and regions

Cory Booker

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Florida

North America

Political Figures - US

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

James Clapper

The FBI said Friday that the package addressed to Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, was discovered in Florida and is "similar in appearance to the others."

The package addressed to Clapper also was addressed to CNN, a law enforcement official said. It was found at a New York City postal facility and was similar to the other packages, the official added.

On Thursday, two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told CNN that the nationwide manhunt for the person or people who sent the potential bombs has led authorities to a mail facility in Opa-locka, Florida.

Law enforcement authorities are treating the bombs as a domestic terror matter.

Clapper, who has frequently criticized Trump, vowed to CNN Friday morning that he wouldn't be intimidated in light of the discovery.

"I do want to just echo one thing that (former CIA Director) John Brennan said and that this is not going to silence the administration's critics," Clapper said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Widespread showers and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Performing Arts Series, Frankenstein Monday Oct. 29th

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

Image

New Indiana bills could impact foster kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal