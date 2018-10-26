5 things to know for October 26: Package bombs, migrant caravan, drug prices, Koreas

Now might be a good time to get your chocolate fix. Come 2019, Hershey prices are going on a sugar high. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Package bombs

All eyes are on Florida this morning, as the investigation continues into those 10 bombs sent to Trump critics and CNN. Several of the packages went through a postal facility in Opa-locka, Florida, two law enforcement officials said. One of the big mysteries officials are trying to unravel deals with postmarks, which a lot of the packages don't have. A postmark indicates when and from where mail was sent and could help investigators focus their search. Here's a breakdown of everything we've learned this week about this domestic terror incident that stunned the nation.

2. Migrant caravan

President Trump is thinking about using a travel ban-like executive order to keep that migrant caravan that's working its way through Mexico out of the US. The proposal, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, would block certain asylum-seekers at the Mexican border and represent a dramatic escalation of enforcement. This plan is just in the formative stages, though, and a government official familiar with the working version told the Chronicle it would probably face legal challenges. Meantime, another US-bound immigrant caravan plans to leave next week from El Salvador. Among the travelers likely are pregnant women, who as immigrants face particular stresses in America.

3. Drug prices

President Trump unveiled a plan to lower drug prices that would radically change how Medicare pays for certain pricey prescriptions. Under this proposal, Medicare would set the reimbursement level for certain drugs administered in doctors' offices and hospital outpatient centers based on their cost in other countries, which typically pay far less. Trump has made lowering drug prices a central promise of his presidency, but this plan, which comes just in time for the midterms, is almost certain to hit big resistance from drug companies, doctors, hospitals and some patient advocacy groups.

4. North and South Korea

The "scariest place on Earth" just got a little less scary. North and South Korea removed all weapons and ammunition from the Joint Security Area, the spot between the two Koreas where soldiers from the North and South stand face to face, guns at the ready. It's hoped the highly symbolic move will spur other peaceful gestures between the two countries. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have vowed to turn the entire DMZ that divides North and South into a "peace zone."

5. Weather

If you live on the East Coast, get ready for a wet weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Willa will move up the coast over the next few days and turn into the first nor'easter of the year. New York and Philly could see heavy rain and strong winds tonight through tomorrow. Some snow is expected in parts of upstate New York and New England, but most of the Northeast will be spared that because it's just a little too warm.

TODAY'S NUMBER

401

The number of points the Dow gained yesterday as the stock market, which dropped more than 600 points a day earlier, rides the financial roller coaster

HAPPENING LATER

GDP release

How much did America's economy grow in the third quarter? We'll find out this morning when the latest gross domestic product number comes out. Most economists predict it will be a strong number but not as good as the 4.2% growth we saw in the second quarter.

