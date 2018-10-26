Clear

Tech under pressure; US GDP; Earnings galore

1. Tech under pressure: It could be another tough day for tech stocks.Shares in Amaz...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 6:46 AM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 6:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Tech under pressure: It could be another tough day for tech stocks.

Shares in Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, both dropped in extended trading after the firms released earnings.

Banking, finance and investments

Barclays PLC

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Donald Trump

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

International trade

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public finance

Securities trading

Stock indexes

Stock markets

Tax cuts

Taxes and taxation

Trade and development

US Congress

US political parties

US Republican Party

Economic conditions

Economic growth

Gross domestic product

Currencies

Money, banknotes and coins

Business and industry sectors

Energy and utilities

Oil and gas industry

Wall Street

Technology

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

North America

The Americas

United States

Alibaba Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Plc

Alphabet revealed third quarter revenues of $33.7 billion. While that's a 21% jump from the same time last year, it was less than analysts expected.

It was the same story at Amazon. It reported a $2.9 billion profit for the three months ending in September, its largest to date. But its sales and forecast for the upcoming quarter both came in below Wall Street estimates.

Snap (SNAP), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Paypal (PYPL) were also lower in premarket trading.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is having a tough time. Despite a rally on Thursday, the index is still down 9% in October, and on track for its worst month since November 2008.

2. US GDP: Has the American economy kept its stunning growth pace? The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the latest GDP data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

With the midterm elections less than two weeks away, the number will be closely watched. The second quarter saw impressive 4.2% growth, the highest since 2014.

While the economy is still strong, it is increasingly facing pressures from slower global growth and President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Forecasts for the three months to September range from 2.1% to 3.9%. A survey of economists conducted by Refinitiv came in at 3.3%.

That would still be significantly higher than the 2.3% average over the 37 quarters of the latest economic expansion.

3. Global market overview: US stock futures were firmly down.

European markets opened sharply lower. Benchmark indexes in London, Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid shed between 1.5% and 2%.

Asian markets ended the session in negative territory. Korean Kospi was the biggest loser in the region, down 1.8%.

The slump comes after a day of gains on Wall Street. The Dow gained 1.6% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 added 1.9%. The Nasdaq surged 3%.

4. Earnings and economics: Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Charter Comm (CHTR) and Phillips 66 (PSX) will release earnings before the open.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has put aside £100 million ($128 million) to deal with the "more uncertain economic outlook."

It's the first big lender to take such step ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union in March. Shares in the bank dropped over 4.4%.

Total (TOT) said net income grew 48% to $4 billion in the most recent quarter, boosted by a sharp rise in oil prices. Shares in the French oil giant dropped 2%.

What boosted Total is causing headaches for IAG, the owner of British Airways. The company said higher fuel costs will impact its profits this year.

Despite the cost increase, IAG (ICAGY) still beat analyst expectations on sales and shares rose 2%.

Swiss group Richemont (CFRHF) has signed a deal with Alibaba (BABA) to bring its Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter brands into the world's largest luxury market.

5. Coming this week:
Friday — Colgate-Palmovie (C) and Charter Communications (CHTR) earnings

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Widespread showers and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers likely. Chilly NE breeze. High: 51°

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

Image

New Indiana bills could impact foster kids

Image

Shane Meehan

Image

Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal