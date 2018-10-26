Clear

Children attacked at Chinese kindergarten

A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, local police said.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 3:28 AM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 3:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, local police said Friday.

Chongqing City Banan District police said the children were slashed as they walked back to class after their morning exercises at Yudong New Century Kindergarten about 9.30 a.m. local time.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed small children bleeding from severe cuts to their faces at the entrance of the kindergarten as stunned adults looked on.

School security guards and staff managed to restrain the 39-year-old attacker. Video from the scene appeared to show angry onlookers attempting to hit and kick the woman after she was detained.

Chongqing resident Xia Yang told CNN large crowds gathered at the scene following the incident, and that the attack had shocked residents of the city, a metropolis of some 30 million people.

An unknown number of students were taken to hospital following the incident, according to the statement, while the female attacker was taken into custody.

A video from a hospital in Chongqing showed adults wailing in grief as children covered in blood are rushed from ambulances into the building. In another video, a child with his head in bandages is rushed past on a hospital bed, as crowds look on.

Police said investigations are continuing.

Friday's incident isn't the first time children in China have been hurt at school by people wielding knives. Nine students were killed at a middle school in Shaanxi province in April by a 28-year-old man who was later sentenced to death.

According to state media Xinhua, the killer had wanted to "get revenge on his former classmates who had teased him" and had bought the knives online.

In 2017, 11 students were injured after a man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten with a knife and began attacking them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

Image

New Indiana bills could impact foster kids

Image

Shane Meehan

Image

Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

Image

De'Avion Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal