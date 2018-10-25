Clear

At least 14 children stabbed at kindergarten in China

A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central...

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 12:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, local police said Friday.

Chongqing City Banan District police said the children were slashed as they walked back to class after their morning exercises about 9.30 a.m. local time. School security guards and staff managed to restrain the woman.

Asia

Central China

China

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

East Asia

Education

Education systems and institutions

Primary and secondary education

Stabbings

An unknown number of students have been taken to hospital following the attack, according to the statement, while the 39-year-old female attacker has been taken into custody. Police said investigations are continuing.

Friday's incident isn't the first time children in China have been hurt at school by people wielding knives. Nine students were killed at a middle school in Shaanxi province in April.

In 2017, 11 students were injured after a man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten with a knife and began attacking children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A rainy and cool Friday ahead

Image

Otter Creek Cleanup

Image

Healthy Halloween at Children's Museum

Image

War photographer speaks in Terre Haute

Image

Bank opens new Terre Haute location

Image

VCSC holds round of community meetings

Image

New Indiana bills could impact foster kids

Image

Shane Meehan

Image

Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

Image

De'Avion Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal