At least 14 children stabbed at kindergarten in China

A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, local police said Friday.
Chongqing City Banan District police said the children were slashed as they walked back to class after their morning exercises about 9.30 a.m. local time. School security guards and staff managed to restrain the woman.
An unknown number of students have been taken to hospital following the attack, according to the statement, while the 39-year-old female attacker has been taken into custody. Police said investigations are continuing.
Friday's incident isn't the first time children in China have been hurt at school by people wielding knives. Nine students were killed at a middle school in Shaanxi province in April.
In 2017, 11 students were injured after a man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten with a knife and began attacking children.
