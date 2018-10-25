Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bob Graham Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Bob Graham, former United States senator and governor of Florida (Democratic Pa...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Bob Graham, former United States senator and governor of Florida (Democratic Party).

Personal:
Birth date: November 9, 1936

Agriculture

Animal farming and livestock

Cattle ranching and farming

Elections and campaigns

Florida

North America

Politics

Southeastern United States

United States

US Congress

National security

September 11

Terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Unrest, conflicts and war

Business and industry sectors

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International relations and national security

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

US federal government

US Senate

Bob Graham

Business, economy and trade

Energy and utilities

Oil and gas industry

Political Figures - US

Fast Facts

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Continents and regions

Government organizations - US

The Americas

Birthplace: Coral Gables, Florida

Birth name: Daniel Robert Graham

Father: Ernest "Cap" Graham, a Florida state senator, dairy farmer and cattle rancher

Mother: Hilda (Simmons) Graham, teacher

Marriage: Adele (Khoury) Graham (1959-present)

Children: Kendall, Suzanne, Cissy and Gwen

Education: University of Florida, B.A., 1959; Harvard Law School, LL.B., 1962

Other Facts:
Graham's family operates dairy, beef cattle and pecan farms in Florida and Georgia.

Was the primary writer of portions of the Patriotic Act that deal with improving intelligence and intelligence sharing.

Co-chaired the congressional investigation into the September 11 attacks.

Voted against going to war with Iraq.

Graham's daughter, Gwen, also a Democrat, was elected to Congress in 2014, representing Florida's 2nd District (Tallahassee).

Timeline:
1966-1970 - Member of the Florida House of Representatives.

1970-1978 - Member of the Florida Senate.

1979-1987 - Governor of Florida.

January 3, 1987-January 3, 2005 - US Senator representing Florida.

2001-2003 - Chairman of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

February 2003 - Has heart surgery to repair a valve.

February 27, 2003 - Files papers to form a presidential campaign committee.

May 6, 2003 - Formally launches his presidential campaign.

October 6, 2003 - Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

November 3, 2003 - Announces that he will not seek re-election to the Senate in 2004.

September 2004 - Graham's book "Intelligence Matters: The CIA, the FBI, Saudi Arabia, and the Failure of America's War on Terror," written with Jeff Nussbaum, is released.

2005-2006 - Senior Research Fellow, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University.

2007 - The Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida opens.

May 16, 2008 - Congressional leaders appoint Graham to chair the Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation and Terrorism. In December 2008, the commission issues a report, saying it is likely a WMD attack will occur somewhere in the world by 2013 if nothing is done to enhance security.

2009 - Graham's book "America, The Owner's Manual: Making Government Work for You," written with Chris Hand, is released.

May 2010 - President Barack Obama establishes a commission led by Graham and former Environmental Protection Agency Commissioner William Reilly on the BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill and offshore drilling. The commission ends its work in January 2011.

June 2011 - Graham's first novel, "Keys to the Kingdom," is released.

September 2012 - Graham calls for the investigation into the September 11th attacks be re-opened. He asserts that Saudi Arabia's involvement in the attacks has been covered up.

January 2014 - Graham visits Cuba as part of a group sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations in order to investigate Cuban plans for offshore oil-drilling.

September 9, 2016 - Graham has an op-ed in The New York Times calling for the release of more documents related to the September 11th attacks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shane Meehan

Image

Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Keeping Your Kids Safe While Trick or Treating

Image

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Masters Partnership at Crane

Image

Vigo County Public Library wins award

Image

New Boy Scout procedures lead to Girl Scout confusion

Image

Agencies partner for drug take back day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal