Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gingrich: Democrats probing Trump tax returns would show if 'Kavanaugh fight was worth it'

Former Speaker of the House and Trump ally Newt Gingrich said Thursday that if Democrats subpoena President ...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Speaker of the House and Trump ally Newt Gingrich said Thursday that if Democrats subpoena President Donald Trump, Republicans will see whether Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's tumultuous confirmation process "was worth it."

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by several women during his confirmation process starting in September. He and the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified separately before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was followed by a weeklong FBI investigation into the allegations as protests erupted on Capitol Hill. Kavanaugh, who denied all the accusations, was confirmed by a 50-48 Senate vote.

Brett Kavanaugh

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Income tax

Investigations

Newt Gingrich

Political Figures - US

Politics

Public finance

Taxes and taxation

US Congress

US federal court system

US federal government

US Senate

US Supreme Court

Political organizations

US Democratic Party

US political parties

During a live interview hosted by The Washington Post on Thursday evening, political columnist Karen Tumulty asked Gingrich what he expected should Democrats, who could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the coming midterm elections, subpoena Trump's tax returns.

"Then they'll be trapped into appealing to the Supreme Court, and we'll see whether or not the Kavanaugh fight was worth it," Gingrich replied.

When Tumulty asked why Trump seemed to be "raising that fear" of being investigated by Democrats, Gingrich said, "That's because he wants everyone to go vote."

"This is a billionaire who has fought lawsuits his entire career and he's never noticed them. He doesn't care," Gingrich said of Trump earlier in the talk. "That's why he has lawyers. So they can come at him from 100 levels -- he'll just hire 100 lawyers.

"He'll say, 'Call me when it's over. I've got to do other things, I'll see you -- I'm going to China,' or 'I'm going to campaign,' " the former speaker added. "But I don't think he has any fear of the Democrats' ability to investigate."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shane Meehan

Image

Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Keeping Your Kids Safe While Trick or Treating

Image

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Masters Partnership at Crane

Image

Vigo County Public Library wins award

Image

New Boy Scout procedures lead to Girl Scout confusion

Image

Agencies partner for drug take back day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal