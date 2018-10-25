Clear

Alphabet misses revenue expectations

Alphabet had a rough quarter capped off by a rough day on Thursday.Alphabet (...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 6:28 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alphabet had a rough quarter capped off by a rough day on Thursday.

Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, reported third quarter revenues of $33.7 billion on Thursday, missing analysts' expectations even though it was a 21% jump from the same time last year. It reported a net income of $9.19 billion.

Alphabet Inc

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Google Inc

The earnings report came hours after a bombshell New York Times article alleged Google paid executives millions of dollars after they were accused of sexual harassment. In a letter to employees Thursday afternoon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company was "dead serious" about a safe workplace. He said 48 people have been fired for harassment in the past two years without getting exit packages.

The company's stock was down 4% in after-hours trading.

As always, the company's advertising business made up most of its income, bringing in $28.9 billion for the quarter. The company's "other" revenues, which include its cloud business and hardware division, clocked in at $4.6 billion.

Alphabet's more experimental "other bets" projects, which include self-driving car division Waymo, reported just $146 million in revenue and a $727 million operating loss, which is on par with the company's usual investment in the divisions. Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said the other bets were moving closer to the early stages of commercialization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Keeping Your Kids Safe While Trick or Treating

Image

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Masters Partnership at Crane

Image

Vigo County Public Library wins award

Image

New Boy Scout procedures lead to Girl Scout confusion

Image

Agencies partner for drug take back day

Image

Barry Wolfe hearing update

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life