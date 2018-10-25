Clear

Scooter Braun on getting fired by Ariana Grande

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 6:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ariana Grande has gone through some major life changes in recent weeks, but her one constant has always seemed to be her manager, Scooter Braun.

Just a few weeks after Grande called off her engagement to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, Braun revealed that Grande did actually fire him at one time.

Braun, who is responsible for discovering Justin Bieber and has also been Kanye West's on-and-off manager, said he and Grande parted ways in February 2016. He suggested that the firing may have been influenced by a former boyfriend of the singer's.

"And when sh***y boyfriends leave," Braun said during Fast Company's Innovation Festival in New York earlier this week, "she starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call. She said, 'Can I see you tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, I'm busy.' I actually couldn't, so I said, 'I could see you Thursday' or whatever and I went over there and we had a very honest conversation."

The two ended up getting back on the same page and he resumed being her manager. Braun said that there was a silver lining to it all.

"Where it made me a better manager, number one, it allowed me to know that I can be fired," he added. "I had never been fired before. It made me know that as much as you give to people in a service business -- we do a lot of asset business, but this is a service business you can never expect anyone to reciprocate. You have to do it for the right reasons, and if you get screwed over in the end, so be it, and hope you had a hell of the ride along the way."

When it comes to Grande's life now, she recently told her fans that she was quitting social media because it was hard to avoid seeing posts about her recent break-up. Her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, also died unexpectedly shortly before her split with Davidson.

But her social media hiatus didn't last long, she began posting again shortly. On Thursday she posted concert dates for her upcoming "Sweetener" tour.

