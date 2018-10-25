Clear
Amazon stock falls 5% on sales miss

Amazon is on a billion-dollar profit streak.Amazon on Thursday reported a $2.9 billion profit for the...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon is on a billion-dollar profit streak.

Amazon on Thursday reported a $2.9 billion profit for the three months ending in September, marking the fourth consecutive quarter in which its profits topped $1 billion. It's a staggering feat for a company once known for investing so much in its business that it often lost money.

Amazon.com Inc

Companies

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Company stock prices

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Sales and selling

Sales figures

Securities trading

Stock markets

However, Amazon's sales for the quarter and its sales forecast for the upcoming fourth quarter both came in below Wall Street estimates. Amazon stock fell 6% in after hours trading following the earnings results.

More to come ...

