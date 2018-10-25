Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Three more suspicious packages have been found today, bringing the total to 10. The FBI warns there may be more. Two packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were discovered at Delaware postal facilities and a package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro was reported at the Manhattan building where his production company is based.

-- Saudi Arabia's attorney general said the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi's Istanbul consulate was premeditated.

-- The Wall Street roller coaster started to climb again. The Dow rose as much as 512 points today.

-- Two girls at a middle school in central Florida were waiting in a bathroom, planning to overpower at least 15 smaller students and kill them with knives, authorities said. The 11- and 12-year-old girls said they were Satan worshipers and were going to drink the blood and eat the flesh of the students they killed.

-- Taking pills for high blood pressure or heart failure? You're going to want to know that the FDA again added to its list of products that are included in the recall of drugs containing valsartan.

-- Spoiler alert: A beloved character on the sitcom "Modern Family" was killed off in Wednesday's Halloween episode.

-- Hawaii's East Island is no longer on the map after powerful storm surges from Hurricane Walaka submerged the island earlier this month.

-- Almost 25 years after "Mrs. Doubtfire" debuted, the Hillard kids are all grown up. See the can't-miss family photo here and feel all the feels.