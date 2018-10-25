Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:-- Three more suspicious packages ...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 4:44 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Three more suspicious packages have been found today, bringing the total to 10. The FBI warns there may be more. Two packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were discovered at Delaware postal facilities and a package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro was reported at the Manhattan building where his production company is based.

-- Saudi Arabia's attorney general said the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi's Istanbul consulate was premeditated.

-- The Wall Street roller coaster started to climb again. The Dow rose as much as 512 points today.

-- Two girls at a middle school in central Florida were waiting in a bathroom, planning to overpower at least 15 smaller students and kill them with knives, authorities said. The 11- and 12-year-old girls said they were Satan worshipers and were going to drink the blood and eat the flesh of the students they killed.

-- Taking pills for high blood pressure or heart failure? You're going to want to know that the FDA again added to its list of products that are included in the recall of drugs containing valsartan.

-- Spoiler alert: A beloved character on the sitcom "Modern Family" was killed off in Wednesday's Halloween episode.

-- Hawaii's East Island is no longer on the map after powerful storm surges from Hurricane Walaka submerged the island earlier this month.

-- Almost 25 years after "Mrs. Doubtfire" debuted, the Hillard kids are all grown up. See the can't-miss family photo here and feel all the feels.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute's East side to get new Starbucks

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

Image

The Will Center

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life