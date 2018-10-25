Clear

He spent 30 years shining shoes -- and raised more than $200,000 for sick kids

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Albert Lexie shined shoes at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.He di...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 3:36 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 3:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Albert Lexie shined shoes at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He did this every week, for 30 years.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Charities and charitable giving

Clothing and accessories

Consumer products

Demographic groups

Footwear

Males (demographic group)

Population and demographics

Society

Continents and regions

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

The Americas

United States

He died earlier this month at age 76. What makes Lexie's story so remarkable is what he did with the money he collected in tips.

He donated them all to a fund that helped sick kids. More than $200,000.

"I think Albert is a symbol of philanthropy and generosity," Chris Gessner, the hospital president, told CNN. "He's the kind of special person that people hope for in the world."

He charged $3 for a shine

Lexie began shining shoes at the Pittsburgh hospital in 1982.

Twice a week, he left his home at 5:50 a.m. and rode the bus to Pittsburgh from his small town of Monessen, Pennsylvania -- roughly a two-hour journey.

He charged $3 for a shine. He didn't make much -- $10,000 a year -- but he sent his tips to the Free Care Fund. The fund helps uninsured or underinsured children receive medical care they need.

He was 'singularly focused'

Gessner, the hospital president, says he first met Lexie 18 years ago when he walked into an almost entirely shoeless meeting.

"I noticed half the people were all without shoes. When I asked what's going on, they said, "It's Albert. He's out in the hallway cleaning shoes."

"He was singularly focused on helping sick kids," Gessner added. "He stuck to business. He was a personably, happy man, but he was very focused on shining shoes to help the kids."

He was widely recognized for his generosity

Lexie was awarded the Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Citizen in 1997, the Outstanding Philanthropist Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2001 and the National Caring Award by the Caring Institute in 2006. In 2010, Lexie was one of 30 honorees in the 2010 Major League Baseball's "All-Stars Among Us."

In 1999, his hometown proclaimed "Albert Lexie Day" and the Port Authority of Allegheny County awarded him a lifetime bus pass.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute's East side to get new Starbucks

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

Image

The Will Center

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life