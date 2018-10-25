Clear

The kids from 'Mrs. Doubtfire' are all grown up

The Hillard children are all grown up.Almost 25 years have passed since Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 3:35 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 3:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Hillard children are all grown up.

Almost 25 years have passed since Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson and Lisa Jakub played siblings in 1993's Robin Williams-led "Mrs. Doubtfire," but the upcoming milestone anniversary seemingly prompted the trio to come together with co-star Pierce Brosnan for a trip down memory lane.

Celebrities

Lisa Jakub

Jakub shared a photo and video from the special day on Instagram this week.

"So this happened," she captioned the photo.

In the film, Lawrence, Jakub and Wilson played the children of Robin Williams' Daniel Hillard and Sally Field's Miranda Hillard.

Williams died in 2014.

Field, who is promoting her recently released memoir, was not present at the reunion.

In a video Jakub shared, Brosnan, who is controlling the camera, shows an old photo of the three former child actors from the movie's premiere and, for dramatic effect, slowly pans to the three of them.

"Love you. Love you all so much," he says. "So good to be a part of your lives."

Wilson later reflected on the reunion, saying on Twitter that Bronsan was "just as lovely and charming as ever. And so funny!"

She added: "We couldn't stop laughing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute's East side to get new Starbucks

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

Image

The Will Center

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life