Clear

Hershey will raise chocolate prices next year

Hershey's chocolate is about to get more expensive.The candy company is planning to raise the prices ...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hershey's chocolate is about to get more expensive.

The candy company is planning to raise the prices of a fifth of its products by about 2.5%, Hershey reiterated on Thursday. The changes will go into effect next year.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer products

Hershey Co

Price increases

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Packaged candy and desserts

Packaged foods

Sweets and desserts

One of many companies getting squeezed by rising commodity and shipping costs, Hershey hopes higher prices will offset those costs without scaring away customers.

Hershey (HSY) first said that it would raise prices over the summer, citing rising operational costs. "Our new pricing approach is much more precise," said CEO Michele Buck at the time.

Chief Financial Officer Patricia Little said on Thursday that Hershey started feeling the impact of higher freight and logistics last year.

"I don't expect that to change going forward into next year," she said.

The company is doing more than just increase prices to drive growth.

Hershey is investing in digital to keep impulse shopping alive online. It's also introduced new products like Hershey's Gold, a "caramelized creme" bar with pretzels and peanuts baked inside, and Reese's Outrageous, a peanut butter chocolate bar with Reese's candy inside.

Next year, the company will introduce Reese's Thins, a 40% thinner Reese's peanut butter cup.

Plus, the company has been scooping up healthier brands, including Pirate Brands, which makes Pirate's Booty, Smart Puffs and Original Tings.

Last year, Hershey's bought Amplify Snack Brands, which makes SkinnyPop popcorn and Oatmega whey-protein bars, for $1.6 billion. Pirate Brands will operate within Amplify's hub in Austin, Texas.

The acquisitions boosted sales in the third quarter. Sales increased by 2.9% in the three months that ended in September compared to the same period last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

Image

The Will Center

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life