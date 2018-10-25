Clear

Real Madrid tops Champions League earnings with $101 million

It pays to win the Champions League -- just ask Real Madrid.The Spanish club was paid $101 million by...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It pays to win the Champions League -- just ask Real Madrid.

The Spanish club was paid $101 million by UEFA for last year's campaign, which saw Zinedine Zidane's side defeat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev to win a third-straight European title.

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Football (Soccer)

La Liga

Real Madrid CF

Soccer events

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

UEFA Champions League

Despite being knocked out in the semifinals, AS Roma came out of last year's competition as the second highest earner with $96 million, ahead of Liverpool with $93 million.

In total, $1.6 billion was distributed between the clubs that participated in the Champions League group stages and the 10 teams eliminated in the group stage playoffs.

Spanish giant Barcelona, knocked out of last season's Champions League by Roma in the quarterfinals, was the competition's 10th highest earner.

READ: Can anyone stop Juventus this season?

READ: Liverpool climb to top of Group C, Di Maria rescues PSG

Payments were based on each team's performance within the competition, as well as in line with the proportional value of the TV market in each country.

In the UEFA Europa League -- Europe's second-tier club competition -- $488 million was shared between participating clubs, with Arsenal, despite exiting at the semifinal stage, topping the earnings list with close to $38 million. Defeated finalist Marseille took considerably less with $26 million.

Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos

Europa League champion Atletico Madrid, which defeated Marseille 3-0 in the final, had the most lucrative campaign overall with almost two-thirds of its $56 million takings coming from the team's earlier participation in the Champions League.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds moving in; rain coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

Image

The Will Center

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly east breeze. Isolated showers possible High: 56°

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Associates held a Healthy Eating Summit

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life